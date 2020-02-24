Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,872 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Deluxe worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in Deluxe during the third quarter worth $62,378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deluxe by 393.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 288,828 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $16,223,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Deluxe by 8.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLX shares. ValuEngine cut Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE DLX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 400,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,684. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $97,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

