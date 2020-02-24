Dent Market Capitalization Reaches $16.70 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and $379,102.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.28 or 0.02831162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00226393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00040043 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00137042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,273,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Fatbtc, OKEx, Binance, FCoin, IDEX, Cobinhood, Allbit, Bitbns, Coinrail, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, BitForex, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Liquid and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.