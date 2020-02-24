DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $56.85 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

