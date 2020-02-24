DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $56.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

