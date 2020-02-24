Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) & AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Head-To-Head Survey

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Dermira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals 120.85% -561.43% 91.54% Dermira -256.08% -583.07% -50.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Dermira shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Dermira shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Dermira’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals $5.41 million 15.40 -$5.33 million ($1.90) -2.73 Dermira $42.34 million 24.14 -$221.54 million ($5.24) -3.58

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dermira. Dermira is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVEO Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Dermira, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Dermira 0 3 6 0 2.67

AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 261.97%. Dermira has a consensus price target of $18.79, suggesting a potential upside of 0.22%. Given AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AVEO Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Dermira.

Risk & Volatility

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dermira has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dermira beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The company has also completed a Phase 3 TIVO-3 trial of tivozanib for the treatment of RCC; and initiated enrollment in a phase Ib/II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab), an immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitor, for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent hepatocyte growth factor inhibitory antibody for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, metastatic pancreatic ductal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and AV-203, a potent anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating esophageal cancer. The company's preclinical stage products include AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and AV-353 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. Vincent's Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC to evaluate IMFINZI (durvalumab), a human monoclonal antibody directed against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older. It also develops lebrikizumab, a novel injectable humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; and early-stage research and development programs in other areas of dermatology. Dermira, Inc. has a right of first negotiation agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize glycopyrronium tosylate for the treatment of hyperhidrosis in Japan; an agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc. to develop and commercialize lebrikizumab; and a development and commercialization agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. to develop Cimzia for the treatment of psoriasis. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

