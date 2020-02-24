Dero (DERO) Price Tops $0.78 on Top Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and $916,295.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00008161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,453,043 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject.

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

