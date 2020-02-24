Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,599.73 ($47.35).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLN shares. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 4,160 ($54.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,720 ($48.93) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 4,282 ($56.33) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,601.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a one year high of GBX 4,234 ($55.70). The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 21.75.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

