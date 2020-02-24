Desjardins Weighs in on Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL) – Desjardins issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Pinnacle Renewable in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pinnacle Renewable’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PL. CIBC upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Pinnacle Renewable and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$9.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.65.

Shares of TSE PL opened at C$10.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.41 million and a P/E ratio of 178.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.28. Pinnacle Renewable has a twelve month low of C$5.98 and a twelve month high of C$12.95.

Pinnacle Renewable Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

