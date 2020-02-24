Dether (DTH) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last Week

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Dether has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Dether has a market capitalization of $188,907.00 and approximately $135.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00481398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.06 or 0.06631182 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00063770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027503 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005172 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dether is dether.io. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.