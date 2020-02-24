Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$27.00 price objective on Detour Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cormark lowered Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.94. Detour Gold has a 12 month low of C$11.22 and a 12 month high of C$26.14.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

