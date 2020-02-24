Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,624 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Bank worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 798.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 208.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 119.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the third quarter worth $84,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

DB opened at $10.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

