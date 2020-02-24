Deutsche Bank Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $55.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Standpoint Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $305,133,000 after purchasing an additional 454,489 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,068 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 9.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 23.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.