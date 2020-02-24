Deutsche Bank Increases Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $44.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAR. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $47.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees bought 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,543 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 237,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 114,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

