Deutsche Bank Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $175.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

DE opened at $177.43 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,457. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,395,000 after acquiring an additional 276,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,905,000 after purchasing an additional 109,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,875,000 after purchasing an additional 171,162 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,419,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

