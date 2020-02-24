Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.30 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,801 shares of company stock worth $2,463,065. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

