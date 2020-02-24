Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €149.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €149.00 ($173.26) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.30 ($180.58) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. DZ Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €145.81 ($169.55).

Shares of DB1 opened at €152.10 ($176.86) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Boerse has a one year low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a one year high of €154.25 ($179.36). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €148.16 and its 200-day moving average is €139.75.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

