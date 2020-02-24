Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €175.00 ($203.49) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($173.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €145.81 ($169.55).

DB1 opened at €152.10 ($176.86) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €148.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €139.75. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion and a PE ratio of 29.97. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 1 year high of €154.25 ($179.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

