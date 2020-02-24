Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.16) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.23 ($20.04).

ETR:LHA traded down €1.30 ($1.51) on Monday, reaching €13.51 ($15.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,306,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12-month high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.31.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

