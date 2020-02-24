DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Raised to $12.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.56 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 707,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.