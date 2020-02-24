Digital Insurance Token Hits Market Cap of $742,473.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $742,473.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00814710 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001865 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001996 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

