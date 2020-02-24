DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches Market Cap of $13.22 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $13.22 million and approximately $132,613.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.01064132 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023142 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000820 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,575,527 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

