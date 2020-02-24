Digix Gold Token (DGX) Hits Market Cap of $6.09 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $51.15 or 0.00533550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $204,593.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.87 or 0.02866431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227967 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00040920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00138123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

