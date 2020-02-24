Dignity (LON:DTY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Peel Hunt

Dignity (LON:DTY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Dignity stock opened at GBX 548.50 ($7.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $273.41 million and a P/E ratio of 22.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 565.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 550.38. Dignity has a 52 week low of GBX 455.20 ($5.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 765 ($10.06).

About Dignity

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

