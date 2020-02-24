Dimecoin (DIME) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 43.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $990.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017991 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003621 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004433 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000303 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

