Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.15 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.08-7.28 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.08-7.28 EPS.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $96.36. 717,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,368. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.80.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

