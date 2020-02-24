Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.08-7.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.52. Dine Brands Global also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.08-7.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIN. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CL King began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NYSE:DIN opened at $97.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

