Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,806 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,675,000 after purchasing an additional 109,909 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,796,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,160,000 after purchasing an additional 202,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,810,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,076. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.57.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

