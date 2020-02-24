Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 591.20 ($7.78).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DSCV shares. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 641 ($8.43) target price (up previously from GBX 579 ($7.62)) on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) target price for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

DSCV stock opened at GBX 568 ($7.47) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 569.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 501.45. The company has a market capitalization of $503.85 million and a P/E ratio of 26.79. Discoverie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 381 ($5.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 590 ($7.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Discoverie Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

