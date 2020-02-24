Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,448,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,720 shares during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C accounts for approximately 3.7% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $74,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 1,644.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of DISCK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,938. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.45. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DISCK. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.