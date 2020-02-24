DISH Network Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DISH Network in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DISH Network’s FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.34. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

