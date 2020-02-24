DMarket (DMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $399,724.00

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One DMarket token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001601 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, YoBit and Upbit. DMarket has a market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $399,724.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.95 or 0.02838987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00225523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00138786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

