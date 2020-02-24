Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $319.62 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, Gate.io, Bittrex and BtcTrade.im. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $319.62 million and $161.26 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00766865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009851 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006630 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027627 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,461,542,248 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Upbit, BtcTrade.im, BX Thailand, QBTC, Koineks, Novaexchange, Bits Blockchain, Bittrex, Mercatox, BitFlip, BCEX, Indodax, CoinFalcon, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Tripe Dice Exchange, C-CEX, Exmo, BTC Trade UA, Livecoin, Cryptohub, Graviex, Instant Bitex, Crex24, Coinsquare, Bitbns, Bit-Z, Bleutrade, Kraken, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, cfinex, SouthXchange, CoinEx, Coindeal, OpenLedger DEX, Coinbe, Gate.io, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Ovis, Tidex, Cryptomate, Exrates, YoBit, Bitsane, Sistemkoin, Robinhood, FreiExchange, Cryptopia, ZB.COM and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.