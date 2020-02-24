Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after buying an additional 762,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,320,000 after buying an additional 722,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $65,686,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,207,000 after buying an additional 383,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded down $2.02 on Monday, reaching $164.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.86 and a 200 day moving average of $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $167.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.18.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

