Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Dollar General worth $69,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 81.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 24.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.18.

Dollar General stock opened at $166.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

