Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 392.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,415 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Domino’s Pizza worth $30,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $208.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.85.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $371.96 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $381.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.25 and a 200-day moving average of $268.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

