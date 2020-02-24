Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $380.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $325.00. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.96.

Shares of DPZ opened at $371.96 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,275,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

