Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Now Covered by Barrington Research

Investment analysts at Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DORM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $10.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 499,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,992. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Dorman Products by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Dorman Products by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dorman Products by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

