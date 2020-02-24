Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dorman Products updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Dorman Products stock traded down $10.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.34. 699,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,628. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $63.53 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50.

DORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barrington Research began coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

