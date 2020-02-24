Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-8% (implying $1.04-1.07 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.55 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $76.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

