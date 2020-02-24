Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

LON:DOTD opened at GBX 108.02 ($1.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.87 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 116 ($1.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.27. The stock has a market cap of $318.74 million and a PE ratio of 38.58.

About Dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

