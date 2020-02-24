Dragon Option Reaches Market Cap of $8,893.00 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $8,893.00 and $1,555.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, BigONE, Hoo and ABCC. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.02881556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00138615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,127,460 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hoo, ABCC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.