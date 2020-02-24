DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DRDGOLD an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DRD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.42. 628,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $518.61 million, a P/E ratio of 92.75 and a beta of -0.14. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $7.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 26.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 730.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

