Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

