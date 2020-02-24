Drexel Morgan & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Drexel Morgan & Co. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.9% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.4% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after acquiring an additional 146,312 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

NYSE:UNP opened at $181.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

