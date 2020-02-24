Drexel Morgan & Co. Has $1.51 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Drexel Morgan & Co. reduced its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3M by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,452,000 after purchasing an additional 423,772 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in 3M by 27.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,863,000 after purchasing an additional 282,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $3,573,239. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $156.93 on Monday. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.28. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

