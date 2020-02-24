Drexel Morgan & Co. Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Drexel Morgan & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.2% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $72.09 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.