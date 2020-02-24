Drexel Morgan & Co. Purchases 2,305 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $137.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.45 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.