Drexel Morgan & Co. Purchases 4,133 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,819,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,040,000 after purchasing an additional 59,486 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $188.10 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $143.94 and a one year high of $192.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

