Drexel Morgan & Co. Sells 2,055 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Drexel Morgan & Co. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.4% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,260,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,590,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 38.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 193,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 141,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,878,000 after purchasing an additional 138,450 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

Deere & Company stock opened at $177.43 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $6,046,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.