Drexel Morgan & Co. Sells 2,764 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Drexel Morgan & Co. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Shares of XOM opened at $59.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

